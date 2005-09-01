Love Will Save the Day

Let’s face it, 2001 just plain sucked. Unemployment shot up, while the markets collapsed. The nation suffered through the nightmare of September 11. Then, as if the gods decided that no annus horribilis would be complete without just one more devastating event, Enron killed whatever postbubble corporate credibility remained when it filed for the largest U.S. bankruptcy on record (until WorldCom topped it).

Whew! By the time Valentine’s Day rolled around in 2002, our battered psyches were desperate to soak up some gooey goodness. And that’s exactly what Fast Company readers got when we warmly proclaimed that “Love Is the Killer App.”

Even today, if you need a quick mental hug, just pull out that cover and gaze at the reassuring, oversized pink heart being cuddled by the closest thing to a hip corporate teddy bear we could find: a most soulful-looking Tim Sanders, the Yahoo exec who coined the “killer app” line and wrote the cover story. If that image alone doesn’t get the happy juices flowing, then just read the pink all-caps text below the headline: “Why faith beats fear, greed isn’t good, and nice guys finish first. Really.”

When we were all sucking our collective thumbs and curling into defensive fetal positions, the idea that “the most powerful force in business is love” acted as the perfect security blanket. But now that life has mostly returned to normal, can we still say that love — as a business concept — is everlasting?

“I wouldn’t say that this idea of love in business is a fad, but it is part of a cycle,” says Sanders today. “For 20 years, we had ‘greed is good.’ That was also part of a cycle. Maybe now the pendulum has swung the other way.” As evidence that love — or something like it — really is here to stay, Sanders, who recently left Yahoo to hit the guru circuit full time, points to Google’s rise to the top, while Wal-Mart is experiencing a backlash for its relative heartlessness.

And the lovebug certainly bit our readers. Sanders keeps the email address he listed in the issue because he receives notes from readers to this day. He’s had about 6,000 messages — 4,800 in the first week after publication — the vast majority of them positive.

One of those writing in was Tara Harvard, a buyer for Tesoro Petroleum Corp. in Anacortes, Washington.