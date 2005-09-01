Coke is What?

Coca-Cola Zero: Launched June 2005; sweetened with aspartame and acesulfame potassium 0 calories

18- to 34-year-olds, skewing slightly male

“A new kind of beverage that features real Coca-Cola taste and nothing else. Nothing that could potentially get in the way of your chill.”

“It’s really the pause that lets them recenter in this fast-paced, time-warped world, and keep going. That’s the ‘just chill’ part of the positioning.”

“We’re still trying to figure out what those crazy gen-X and gen-Y kids are into, but one thing we’re sure of: They don’t like the word ‘diet.’ “

“It’s formulated to match regular Coca-Cola.”

Sure enough, it really does taste remarkably like Coke.