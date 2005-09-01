Coke is What?

For a long time, the reason to drink Diet Coke was “Just for the Taste of It.” Things are a lot more complex these days as Coke marketers parse demographic segments and create drinks for each niche. There’s now a new Diet Coke sweetened with Splenda and Coca-Cola Zero, which, as its name implies, has zero calories — as opposed to the regular and Splenda versions of Diet Coke, both of which have, um, zero calories. And then there’s still Coke’s original no-cal cola, Tab. All
of which leads to some very creative marketing-speak.
|Product
|Core Demograpic
|Brand message, as found on Coke.com
|Brand message from Katie Bayne, a senior VP, Coca-Cola Brands
|Actual brand message, as translated by Fast Company
|Flavor profile according to Scott Williamson, Coca-Cola spokesman
|Flavor profile, according to admittedly unscientific Fast Company taste test
|Diet Coke: Launched in 1982; sweetened with aspartame
0 calories
|Very broad footprint, with marketing efforts focused on those in their late twenties to early thirties, skewing slightly female
|“Diet Coke is your style, it’s your sass, it’s doing what makes you happy. . . . So flirt, laugh, dance, prance, giggle, wiggle — do what feels good.”
|“The adult cola taste that uplifts with style — it’s a very stylish brand. It’s upscale. It’s sophistication, but an invitational sophistication.”
|“Tastes just as good while watching Sex and the City reruns as it did while watching the original episodes on HBO.”
|“According to lore — I’ve never heard this internally disputed or confirmed — it resembles what used to be New Coke.”
|Sweet nectar of the gods
|Diet Coke w/ Splenda: Launched in May 2005; sweetened with Splenda [sucralose] and acesulfame potassium
0 calories
|30- to 40-year-olds, skewing slightly female
|“For those who love the sweet and intense taste of Splenda Brand Sweetener, now there’s one more way to enjoy Diet Coke!”
|“An adult cola taste, it uplifts with style, and it’s sweetened with Splenda, which is a sweetener people say they want. It’s that simple.”
|“Hey, we’ll sweeten it with denatured monkey sweat if that’s what the carbo-phobe crowd wants.”
|“It’s meant to mimic Diet Coke. But with Splenda, you will taste a difference, and the Splenda lover loves this new flavor note.”
|Clean and crisp but a bit short on depth. There’s no there there.
|Coca-Cola Zero: Launched June 2005; sweetened with aspartame and acesulfame potassium
0 calories
|18- to 34-year-olds, skewing slightly male
|“A new kind of beverage that features real Coca-Cola taste and nothing else. Nothing that could potentially get in the way of your chill.”
|“It’s really the pause that lets them recenter in this fast-paced, time-warped world, and keep going. That’s the ‘just chill’ part of the positioning.”
|“We’re still trying to figure out what those crazy gen-X and gen-Y kids are into, but one thing we’re sure of: They don’t like the word ‘diet.’ “
|“It’s formulated to match regular Coca-Cola.”
|Sure enough, it really does taste remarkably like Coke.
|Tab: Launched in 1963; sweetened with saccharin and aspartame
0 calories
|Urban-sophisticate baby boomers with a sense of ironic kitsch
|“Tab has achieved a retro pop-culture status and has the reputation of being somewhat hard to find.”
|“It’s continuing to meet the needs of the small but unbelievably passionate group of people who continue to love Tab, but it isn’t actively marketed.”
|“We can’t believe anyone’s still buying this stuff.”
|“It has a strong cola flavor, with that distinctive saccharin sweetness.”
|Singularly metallic and synthetic in a “You can tell it’s a diet drink because it totally makes you lose your appetite” sort of way.