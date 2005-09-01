A Walk on the Flip Side

Remember Flip Books?

Flippies has been attracting some big name clients,

such as Puma and Capitol Records.

If not, it’s no surprise. Originally patented in 1882 and popularized as

Cracker Jack prizes in the early 1900s, the little thumb-triggered

animation booklets have been off the public radar for decades. A new

firm called Flippies aims to change that by transforming flip books from

outdated toys to modern promotional tools. The company has come up with

a process that produces strikingly vivid flip sequences from live-action

or animated footage, allowing clients to create a small, instantly

viewable video with a built-in play element. The resulting 64-page

booklets feature color graphics, high-quality paper stock, and

double-sided pages (for two separate sequences), and are about the size

of a pack of playing cards. Several big-name clients have already taken

notice, including Puma (its video shows a cyclist unlocking his bike and

pedaling off) and Capitol Records (it made an “asset shaking” promo for

the rapper Ebony Eyez). It’s enough to reconfigure your concept of

“digital” video — and a telling reminder that interactive media existed

long before the Internet.