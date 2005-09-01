A Walk on the Flip Side

Remember Flip Books?
If not, it’s no surprise. Originally patented in 1882 and popularized as
Cracker Jack prizes in the early 1900s, the little thumb-triggered
animation booklets have been off the public radar for decades. A new
firm called Flippies aims to change that by transforming flip books from
outdated toys to modern promotional tools. The company has come up with
a process that produces strikingly vivid flip sequences from live-action
or animated footage, allowing clients to create a small, instantly
viewable video with a built-in play element. The resulting 64-page
booklets feature color graphics, high-quality paper stock, and
double-sided pages (for two separate sequences), and are about the size
of a pack of playing cards. Several big-name clients have already taken
notice, including Puma (its video shows a cyclist unlocking his bike and
pedaling off) and Capitol Records (it made an “asset shaking” promo for
the rapper Ebony Eyez). It’s enough to reconfigure your concept of
“digital” video — and a telling reminder that interactive media existed
long before the Internet.