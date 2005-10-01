One Smokin’ Jacket

Race-car drivers are always trying to shave off ounces and decrease the wind drag of their cars to improve their performance. Ralph Lauren, a Formula One racing fanatic and owner of three McLaren F1 cars (at $1 million per), brings that same thinking to the ski jacket. The new RLX Chassis Jacket ($595) is a study in high technology and sleek minimalism. Its lightness belies its warmth; the Gore-Tex shell sheathes two layers of Thermore insulation, whose thinness and elasticity allow for greater freedom of movement when schussing down the slopes.