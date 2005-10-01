Profitable Player Runner-up: Virgin Atlantic

At a time when rival airlines are pulling pillows and charging passengers for stale turkey wraps, Virgin Atlantic has poured money into upgrading the customer experience in the air and on the ground. In 2000, the company invested $68 million for brand new, fold-down leather seats in first class (or in Virginese, “Upper Class”) only to scrap them three years later for an even better model. The cost the second time around? A cool $132 million (and yes, they’re already starting on the third). The spending spree didn’t stop there. Complimentary limos now chauffeur Upper Class jet-setters to and from the airport. The airline tore apart its flagship Heathrow clubhouse this year–just five years after its last renovation–doubling its size and adding a sushi bar and Bumble and Bumble hair salon.