Power Play

Who she’s placed: Torrie Dorrell, senior vice president of worldwide marketing, North America, Sony Online Entertainment; Munir Haddad, director, business development, U.S., I-Play

The video-game industry job market is hot. Is it a geeks-only club?

For a long time, the game industry was very hesitant about nonplayers, and you will still hear current CEOs talk about marketing people as though they’re the enemy. However, in business development, sales, and marketing, we’re seeing an increasing trend toward hiring people from outside gaming who are not necessarily game players. Some of the brands have stagnated in the marketplace, and smart companies recognize that they need people coming in with consumer-goods backgrounds who have a big-picture idea of how to get into the global market.

A real hole where the game industry needs people is in market research. Traditionally, the industry hasn’t really utilized sophisticated analysis, and more companies are hiring in-house analysts to make better decisions about competitors and market positioning. They’re looking for people who can pull data from a variety of sources, do the number-crunching, and come up with good strategic estimates of where the company needs to go next.