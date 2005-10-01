Other Recommended Reading

Guidebook

The Trader Joe’s Adventure

Okay, “adventure” isn’t the first word that comes to mind when we think about groceries, either. But turning a small business into a 237-store retailer without bowing to supermarket brands? We’ll bite. Billed as the “first book to go behind the scenes” at the famously private company–Trader Joe’s did not work with the author on the book–Adventure describes how to build a strong culture, negotiate prices, and succeed in an industry crowded with giants.