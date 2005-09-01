The Un-CEO

Terri Kelly CEO, W.L. Gore & Associates

My father is a mechanical engineer and I have three sisters, no brothers. Ironically, not only did he get one engineer — three of us are mechanical engineers. It has to be my father’s influence.

The idea of me as CEO managing the company is a misperception. My goal is to provide the overall direction. I spend a lot of time making sure we have the right people in the right roles. You know the joke, “I’m from corporate, and I’m here to help.” We don’t need unuseful, unvaluable corporate help. We empower divisions and push out responsibility. We’re so diversified that it’s impossible for a CEO to have that depth of knowledge — and not even practical.

It’s never about the CEO. You’re an associate, and you just happen to be the CEO. We don’t like anyone to be the center of attention. Certainly it was big news internally that our last CEO decided to retire, but not as big news as at a public company where the top spot has the command-and-control roles and takes the center of attention.

I travel in coach like anyone else. The only benefit as CEO is you get a lot of frequent-flier miles and you might get upgraded.

Leaders need to be approachable and real. They can’t only fly at 50,000 feet. They have to come down to 5 feet. Early in my career, when I was hired as a new engineer, [founders] Bill and Vieve Gore invited me to their house for a cookout and pool party. Bill was the one flipping the burgers.

I didn’t know my job was just to show up. Coming into any new role, you want to make an impact. You want to prove you can do it. But people just want you to show up, they want to know a name and a face, and they’re tickled that you’ve taken the time to go to a plant and walk the factory floor.