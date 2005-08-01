CEO See-Ya!

Maytag Corp.

CEO: Ralph Hake



Tenure: 4 years

Four-Year Record*

Total Shareholder Return: -44.7%



Peer Index Return: 26.4%



S&P 500 Index Return: -0.6%



Total CEO Pay: $4.9 million

The Maytag repairman has always been lonely — but now, apparently, it’s because no one buys his products. Cheaper Asian appliances continue to make inroads, a restructuring has fallen flat, and the company has cut its 2005 earnings guidance in half. A Maytag spokesman says Hake has reinvented the company during the appliance industry’s most challenging period. The silver lining: Private-equity shop Ripplewood Holdings plans to buy Maytag. It says it will keep Hake on. Or is that just the spin cycle talking?