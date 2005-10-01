Employee Innovator Runner-up: Whole Foods Market

On Whole Foods’ heavy roster of employee-friendly policies–for instance, no executive at Whole Foods makes more than 14 times the average hourly employee’s pay–nothing stands out as much as the company’s employee-designed benefits plan. In 2003, the granola set’s grocery chain of choice decided to put the entire package, from medical plans to vacation time, out for a companywide, 25,000-person vote. After three rounds of voting (and an 87% turnout) employees voted for a health plan that takes nothing from their paycheck and offers cash to cover out-of-pocket expenses. (Dependents get the same treatment after five years.)