Googlewhack

“[Google] is facing extreme negative backlash on a feature contained in the Google Toolbar.”
— Kevin M. Ryan, iMedia search editor, March 15, 2005
“Google is sleazy in its advertising practices. I have Google Ads on my site and wrote to them the other day to inquire what percentage I was being paid of their revenues. I found out that it is against their
policy to disclose this.”
— Roger L. Simon, blogger, March 22, 2005
“There’s a worrisome bent toward ‘trust us’ in the operation of Google News.”
— Dan Gillmor, founder, Grassroots Media Inc., March 24, 2005
“You’d be hard-pressed to visit any of the popular Adsense publisher forums lately and not see backlash over Google’s toolbar Autolink feature and the beta release of Google Web Accelerator.”
— Scoreboard Media, May 16, 2005
“Google’s subsequent explanations of Google Print
for Libraries have only increased . . . confusion
and transformed it into mounting alarm and concern at a plan that appears to involve systematic infringement of copyright on a massive scale.”
Peter Givler, Executive Director,
Association of American University Presses,
May 20, 2005
“Google is still very much a brand name on people’s lips, but in spite of continuous innovation, it is finding that its time in the spotlight is starting to run out.”
— Marketing Magazine, July 6, 2005