The Courageous Few

This Republican repeatedly sided with the SEC’s two Democrats in 3-2 votes in favor of tougher rules on business and increased investor protection. Donaldson hung tough through blistering attacks from business and his own party, doing what was right — not what was politically expedient.

9. Judith Miller

Reporter, The New York Times

Miller was jailed for refusing to betray a confidential source for a story she never wrote on the outing of a CIA agent. She remained uncowed. “If journalists cannot be trusted to guarantee confidentiality,” she told federal judge Thomas Hogan, “there cannot be a free press.”

8. U.S. Air Force Col. Eileen Collins

Mission commander, Discovery

In the first launch since the shuttle Columbia disintegrated two years ago, the stakes couldn’t be higher. As Collins leads the Discovery team into the firmament, the future of human space exploration may hang in the balance.

7. Laura Zubulake

Former sales director, UBS Warburg

Zubulake was a top-ranked executive for Europe’s largest bank, but she was passed over for a plum promotion and her new boss steered the best accounts to male colleagues. When she complained, she was fired. But she wasn’t finished. She sued UBS for sex discrimination, and after a three-year trial, she was awarded $29 million in damages — one of the largest discrimination awards ever to a single plaintiff.

6. Nicholas Ciarelli

Editor and publisher of the Web site Think Secret

Ciarelli’s posts of insider news about Apple prompted the notoriously secretive computer maker to file a lawsuit accusing him of misappropriating trade secrets. Claiming First Amendment protection, Ciarelli, a student at Harvard University, continues to scoop Apple’s zealously guarded product rollouts despite Apple’s ham-fisted attempt at intimidation.

5. David Duffield

Founder and former CEO, PeopleSoft

When PeopleSoft lost its bitter battle against Oracle’s hostile takeover, Duffield offered $10,000 of his own money to each pink-slipped employee making less than $150,000. His decision to help out jobless workers stands in stark contrast to the many chiefs who grab the golden parachute and merely wave good-bye.

4. Hannah Jones

Vice president of corporate responsibility, Nike

Last April, Jones released a warts-and-all report chronicling not just problems in Nike’s manufacturing operations — evidence of child labor and sexual harassment — but the regions where they occurred. The report made Nike’s supply chain transparent. That’s a first. Now it’s up to the rest of the industry to follow.