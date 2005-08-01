Class Acts

Here’s classic, syntax-defying Greenspeak from the Fed chairman’s address at Wharton: “A free-market capitalist system cannot operate fully effectively unless all participants . . . are given opportunities to achieve their best. If we succeed in opening up opportunities to everyone, our national affluence will almost surely become more widespread.”

Hmmm. Not quite Kabbalah, but not exactly sound-bitable, either. Granted, Alan Greenspan had to contend with myriad distractions — storm clouds in one corner of the sky and the roar of helicopters from the nearby medical center. On the arrival of the first chopper, he nearly

injured himself attempting to crack wise in his trademark monotone: “That’s Fed One, in case anyone’s interested.” Ensuing air traffic passed with only silent frowns.

Consider this bit of Greenspeak interpretation our commencement gift: The nation’s economic engine was built on a foundation of fairness. In the wake of recent scandals, however, a bit of ethics froth entered the market, eroding trust in the system that took decades to create. It’s up to Wharton grads not to lie, cheat, and steal (much) to restore lost credibility. And, oh yes, good luck and Godspeed!

Eric Schmidt | CEO, Google Inc. | University of California, Berkeley | May 21

Engineering grads have packed the Greek Theatre at the University of California, Berkeley. Some snap pictures with camera phones. One sports a Yahoo T-shirt; another, a Google cap. A young woman reading her program suddenly exclaims: “Oh! The Google guy is here!”