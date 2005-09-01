Cowards of the Year

Responding to criticism that it runs what amounts to a white-collar sweatshop, the video-game maker grudgingly agreed to pay overtime to its artists and developers. But Brown snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, threatening to outsource workers’ jobs.

9. Maurice “Hank” Greenberg

Ex-CEO, American International Group

Greenberg couldn’t quite hide behind his wife’s skirt. Just when Eliot Spitzer’s investigation into the insurer was heating up, Greenberg transferred $2.28 billion in AIG shares to his better half. He later succumbed to pressure from his lawyers and switched his shares back to joint ownership.

8. Bernard Ebbers

Founder and ex-CEO, WorldCom

Ebbers wept when he was sentenced to 25 years for orchestrating the biggest corporate accounting fraud in U.S. history. No doubt his tears were for WorldCom employees and investors who lost their life’s savings in the $11 billion scandal.

7. Charles Knight

Head of compensation,

Morgan Stanley Board of Directors

Knight and the rest of Morgan’s board did nothing while CEO Phil Purcell underperformed. When Purcell stepped down, the board rewarded him with $106 million. They also paid departing Purcell pal Stephen Crawford $32 million after just three months as copresident.

6. Glenn Tilton

CEO and chairman, United Air Lines

Tilton dumped United’s $9 billion in pension obligations on the feds, leaving many of the airline’s 120,000 current and former workers up in the air. But United somehow cleared Tilton’s $4.5 million package for takeoff.

5. Robert McCallum

Associate attorney general,

Department of Justice

Delivering a kiss to his old buddies, McCallum, formerly an attorney for a law firm that represented R.J. Reynolds, allegedly ordered Justice lawyers to slash $120 billion in penalties from the federal racketeering lawsuit against Big Tobacco. After news of Justice’s reversal, the stock of Altria Group, the maker of Marlboros, hit an all-time high.

4. H. Lee Scott Jr.

President and CEO, Wal-Mart

After firing vice chairman Thomas Coughlin for allegedly filing bogus invoices, Wal-Mart ousted VP Jared Bowen, who blew the whistle on Coughlin. A Wal-Mart spokeswoman charged that Bowen was part of Coughlin’s scheme. Perhaps. But it’s neither brave nor wise to shoot the messenger.