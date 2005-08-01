The Ethics Monitor

Does everybody do it, really? Yes, they do: Everybody lifts supplies from the office. Anyway, stunningly, most of us do. A stapler here, an inkjet cartridge there — who’ll notice? In our second quarterly survey, we grilled 374 visitors to Fast Company’s Web site on the little white lies that keep the corporate accountants guessing.

“If I impress a client, they are more likely to buy from me, thus making my assertion true.”

“Dinner sometimes includes family while on the road, so yes, sometimes they are added to the fare if reasonable. Numbers are sometimes inflated to customers to ease their buying decision. While heaven won’t be easily obtainable, purgatory will, so I’ll have lots of company.”

“Pressure from senior executives to perform, or gray areas of company policy.”

“To buy some time and keep my job.”

“I needed a loan.”

“I do so much for the company [that] they never notice. They owe me these little things. I’ll never be even or ahead in this game. Gotta take the little stuff just for the satisfaction.”

The blotter: An album of ethical snapshots from around the nation

Gary Harpole, a Daytona Beach, Fla., businessman pleaded guilty to charges that he gave false information about his personal finances and those of his businesses, Harpole Accounting and Harpole Rentals, and overvalued property to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in business loans from two banks in Quincy, Ill.