Bull Rider

Amy Butte Chief Financial Officer, New York Stock Exchange

I love seeing the impact of change. I have a high energy level for change.

It’s one thing to do a deal. I have done a lot of deals. It’s another thing to do a deal when you are making history. With Archipelago, we are making history for the exchange, for the way markets are structured, and for the way we will trade in the future.

Making change can often be difficult and unpopular. There are a lot of people who really embrace it; we’re trying to become more public-company-like, and people are responding very positively. But I also see resistance. You have to explain why things have to change, talk about how the change will happen, lay out the benefits and advantages — not only for the business, but for their jobs — and then lead by example.

Every deal is unique. This deal takes a 213-year-old institution and generates a growth story.

I was very surprised by the lack of automation here. When I arrived, I found boxes of paper, floor to ceiling, in the finance department. Our procurement system was a typewriter, and we were still hand signing more than a hundred checks a day. The NYSE was best in class when it came to the technology on the trading floor. We weren’t when it came to the technology that we used to operate our business.

One of the first things I did was take everybody down to the floor. Many of our people — some who had been here 20 years — had never been down there.