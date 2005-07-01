Comic-Con 2005 , which starts today at the San Diego Convention Center, was once just a mecca for eccentric comic-bookies. Now it’s ground zero for big-time deal making among the gaming, film, and anime crowds. DC Comics, Electronic Arts, and Xbox will be a few of the corporate superheroes in the hall.

Monday, July 18th

Donald Trump’s raven-haired secretary, Robin “You Can Go in Now” Himmler crowns Swingline’s 2005 Admin Pro of the Year at the International Association of Administrative Professionals conference in Denver. The winner appears in Swingline’s new office-supply ad campaign. Every admin’s dream: Posing with an electric stapler.

Wednesday, July 20th

Put down that can of Aquanet! Today is Global-Cooling Day. For those out of touch with their inner environmentalist, here are some hints: “If you have a car, don’t drive it. . . . If you fly a plane, leave it on the runway.”

Saturday, July 30th

“How to get naked.” “Flame, blame, and shame.” Those are just two panels scheduled for BlogHer Conference ’05, a one-day brain dump in Santa Clara, California, for women who blog — or who want to. Learn why roughly half of all bloggers are chicks.