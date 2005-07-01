60 Seconds with Evan Williams

Fast Company: Why did you leave Google after less than two years?

Williams: I’m not a big-company guy. I need freedom and control. Google is exciting, but it’s someone else’s thing.

FC: What did you learn in your 20 months at the Googleplex?

Williams: I was continually impressed with their ability to question everything and think bigger than anyone would dare: “Why can’t we index the whole Web faster than anybody else?” They approach everything like that. It’s healthy to plan for bigness.

FC: Why podcasting now?

Williams: A lot of people were doing it, and the tools for making, distributing, and finding podcasts were primitive. The user experience just wasn’t there. We can create a distribution platform for a type of media — independent, self-published audio programming — that hasn’t existed before.

FC: Is there a business plan?