Jonathan Schwartz President and chief operating officer, Sun Microsystems Inc.

There really is no difference between a 30-employee company and one of 30,000. It’s always about your employees, customers, and market. It’s just that in a big company, you have to go through a few more links in the management chain to contact the developer who works for you in Shanghai.

You are not about to send fewer email messages, watch fewer movies, or download fewer songs. Demand is unceasing. It is up to us to meet it.

The majority of the world will first experience the Internet through their mobile phones. In round numbers, there were a billion wireless devices sold last year and around 100 million PCs. The odds are much higher that you’ll watch broadcast-broadband content on your phone than on your PC.

All we really are is an intellectual-property fountain. Pour money in the top, some of the world’s most talented people go to work, and intellectual property falls out the other end.

You get a different perspective on the world when you go out and participate in it. My favorite part of the job is the travel.

The antiquated 1950s view of business is the boss walking around trying to squeeze every last bit of work out of employees, worried they are ordering Christmas presents online. I actually worry about the opposite, getting my people to take all their vacation time. We have a system that notifies me when someone is about to lose vacation days because they haven’t taken them in time. Every one of my direct reports is in danger.