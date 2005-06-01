Now Hiring

Job Title: User-interface designer Responsibilities: Develop storyboards, mock-ups, and prototypes to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas. Official translation: “Our user-interface team is responsible for shaping the experience that people have with any Google product.”

Amazon

Job Title: User-experience specialist



Responsibilities: Run field, lab, or benchmark studies; participate in rapid-prototyping cycles.



Official translation: “One of many [positions] that work on . . . maintaining and enhancing our customer experience.”

PayPal

Job Title: Human-factors engineer



Responsibilities: Plan, design, and conduct usability evaluations. Work with marketing and product groups to identify user segments and create profiles.



Official translation: “PayPal is looking for a skilled human-factors engineer to lead research efforts across our global interfaces.”

SAP America

Job Title: Senior user-experience designer



Responsibilities: Design user interfaces based on research, human-factors principles, platform-style guides, and industry experience.



Official translation: “Someone who has knowledge in a variety of disciplines and can synthesize them to design products.”