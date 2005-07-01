Free Lunches

Giveaway: Free living room; the opportunity to lounge for hours in comfy armchairs.

Pros: 33 million folks stop in weekly. Average tab for those who buy: $4.

Cons: Open-door policy exposes stores to freeloading riffraff.

Philosophy: “Creating a ‘third place’ away from home and work is intrinsic to who we are; it’s not a marketing add-on,” says a spokesperson.

Expert verdict: Winner. “If all customers wanted was good coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts would be the number-one coffee vendor,” says McConnell. “Starbucks knows it’s about the community experience.”

Company: Tivo

Giveaway: In December, TiVo offered DVRs to customers of rival Comcast who brought cable bills and a gift for charity.

Pros: People came in droves, hauling off nearly 2,000 DVRs.