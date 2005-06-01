What P&G Knows About the Power of Design

The CEO of Procter & Gamble is not your typical Proctoid. A.G. Lafley, 58, has spiky white hair, paddles a kayak, and has a sunny, doorless office filled with examples of well-designed products. And after running P&G’s Asia operation from Japan for four years in the mid-1990s, Lafley came to a very un-Procteresque conclusion: that design, not simply price or technology, should be P&G’s key differentiator. Here’s his take on his radical attempt to put design “into the DNA” of P&G.

What set you off on this quest?

Japan is definitely a civilization where design is important. The department-store beauty sections are as good as it gets in the world. [When I came back here in 1998], it became quite clear to me that design was not only important in beauty, it was even more important in household care and consumer care, where products were arguably underdesigned.

We have to create a great experience every time you touch the brand, and the design is a really big part of creating the experience and the emotion. We try to make [a customer’s experience] better, but better in her terms. If you stay focused on experiences, I think you will have a lower risk of designing something that may measure well in a lab but may not do well with the consumer.

I want P&G to become the number-one consumer-design company in the world, so we need to be able to make it part of our strategy. We need to make it part of our innovation process.

I just spent a day on our Valentino [perfume] launch, “V”. It’s awesome. The fact that there are only four couturiers at the top of fashion, and that Valentino chose P&G to do this fragrance, blew people away in Paris. I didn’t know if we were going to get it. . . . But I think we were able to demonstrate to him that we’re really pretty good at design and we have a process that integrates design and innovation.

This is a major change for P&G employees. How do you even know where to start?

We created the design function [run by Claudia Kotchka; see page 58] and kept it outside the business units so I could drive design across the businesses. But the seed is only going to grow into a strong plant if it grows in the businesses. We need to develop marketers and product researchers and general managers who know it when they see it. And we need to have access to the best designers in the world. So we recruited almost all of our design team [from the] outside. There aren’t many of the top design firms in the world that don’t work with us in one form or another.

What has been the hardest part so far?

I’ve been in this business for almost 30 years, and it’s always been functionally organized. So where does design go? We want to design the purchasing experience–what we call the “first moment of truth”; we want to design every component of the product; and we want to design the communication experience and the user experience. I mean, it’s all design. And I think that’s been hard for people to come to grips with.