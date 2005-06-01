Rethinking Redesign

Gerber Sippy snacker

The plastic spill-proof sippy cup: Kid drinks out of it, throws it to the floor, and repeats. What could Gerber possibly do to improve on this most basic concept? Plenty. “This thing is delightful,” Anixter coos. Start with the colors. The soft purple, green, and orange have a magical, almost “storybook” feel, yet are bright enough to locate quickly deep within a baby bag. Anixter also loves the “anthropomorphic” shape that seems a natural extension of a baby’s hand. Bonus: It snaps onto a snack-holding base.

Jenn-Air Attrezzi Mixer

Jenn-Air wanted to create a viable competitor to KitchenAid’s iconic line of mixers. The result is impressive. “There’s a purity to the form,” Anixter says. “There are tremendous references to Venice and Italy, but it’s also very future forward.” One caveat: The look is a departure from Jenn-Air’s traditional line, risking potential customer confusion.

Air France Uniforms

If ever there’s an opportunity to convey a message about one’s brand via design, it’s in that trusty corporate artifact, the uniform. That’s why Air France unveiled a new line of outfits in April designed by Christian Lacroix, one of Paris’s most enduring designers. The uniforms have a clean, elegant, 1960s-inspired look, with details such as a blue scarf, a cinched waist, or a red sash that make passengers want to stand up and shout, “Vive la France!” Says Anixter: “Hiring Lacroix was brilliant,” but Air France failed to fully capitalize. “In the end, it’s far too understated.”