Intelligent Design

Blog: Design Observer, www.designobserver.com Who writes it: Seven design heavies, including contributors to Print and I.D. Why you should read it: Though academic at times, this smart blog hosts a thriving community. Most posts by these savvy insiders prompt a dozen or more responses. We like the dual approach: Writers pen lengthier entries, and “the editors” file a link-focused roundup of articles, news, and other blogs.

Blog: Simplicity, http://weblogs.media.mit.edu/SIMPLICITY



Who writes it: John Maeda, professor of media arts and sciences, MIT



Why you should read it: Maeda, a 2004 Fast Company Master of Design, ardently believes that design’s mission is to simplify. Whether advocating simpler computer programming or shopping — or just musing about life’s simpler things — Maeda gets to the heart of design’s promise.

Blog: Core77, www.core77.com



Who writes it: A random group of industrial designers and design fans



Why you should read it: Billing itself as the “Industrial Design Supersite,” this group blog is part of Core77’s larger site, which includes industrial-design-related job listings, conferences, and discussion forums. The quick-hit, often photo-laden entries offer a comprehensive view of what’s hot and hip.