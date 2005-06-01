Mentors to the Masters

Yves Behar
Founder, fuseproject,
San Francisco, California
Since Behar was featured last year as one of Fast Company’s Masters of Design, he has steadily racked up additional honors. His current projects include plasma screens for Hewlett-Packard, a line of Birkenstock sandals, and a series of lifestyle products for BMW’s Mini division.
Bruce Claxton
Director, Design Integration, Motorola,
Plantation, Florida
With more than 30 years in industrial design and even more U.S. patents to his name, Claxton drives design strategy for Motorola, where he has worked for more than two decades. He’s also chair of the Industrial Designers Society of America, the world’s largest design organization.
David Kelley
Founder and chairman, Ideo,
Palo Alto, California
In 1991, Kelley launched Ideo, the groundbreaking design shop, to help change the way companies like Apple and Cisco innovate. Now, as head of Stanford University’s new d.school, he’s helping to shape the next generation of designers–as well as thinkers from other disciplines.
Peter Lawrence
Chairman and founder, Corporate Design Foundation,
Boston, Massachusetts
For the past 30 years, Lawrence has worked at the intersection of business and design. He helped launch a seminal product-development course, and has collaborated with CEOs and architects on how they reimagine the work space. He is a trusted voice many designers turn to.
Clement Mok
Principal, the Office of Clement Mok,
San Francisco, California
As a consultant, publisher, and software developer, Mok has helped companies use design to outpace competitors. In the early 1980s, he was the art director on the Macintosh launch team. Currently, for Sapient, he strives to realize the promise of technology through the power of design.
Toshiko Mori
Principal, Toshiko Mori Architect,
New York, New York
For more than two decades, Mori has been a pioneer in bringing innovative materials and fabrication methods to architecture. Her projects range from museums to homes. A widely sought-after speaker, she also heads the architecture department at the Harvard Design School.