Mentors to the Masters

Yves Behar

Since Behar was featured last year as one of Fast Company’s Masters of Design, he has steadily racked up additional honors. His current projects include plasma screens for Hewlett-Packard, a line of Birkenstock sandals, and a series of lifestyle products for BMW’s Mini division.

Bruce Claxton

With more than 30 years in industrial design and even more U.S. patents to his name, Claxton drives design strategy for Motorola, where he has worked for more than two decades. He’s also chair of the Industrial Designers Society of America, the world’s largest design organization.

David Kelley

In 1991, Kelley launched Ideo, the groundbreaking design shop, to help change the way companies like Apple and Cisco innovate. Now, as head of Stanford University’s new d.school, he’s helping to shape the next generation of designers–as well as thinkers from other disciplines.

Peter Lawrence