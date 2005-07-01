Customers Don’t Grow on Trees

Repeat after us: The only value your company will ever create is the value that comes from customers — the ones you have now and the ones you will have in the future. Businesses succeed by getting, keeping, and growing customers. Customers are the only reason you build factories, hire employees, schedule meetings, lay fiber-optic lines, or engage in any business activity. Without customers, you don’t have a business.

But that’s not how many companies behave, is it? The demand to satisfy Wall Street on a quarterly basis drives executives to pursue contradictory business goals. Most believe, intellectually, that customers represent the surest route to long-term growth and value — yet in practice, they’re quick to compromise that belief in the rush to generate current revenue.

We propose a new metric, Return on Customer, that reflects the cost of that compromise. It acknowledges that capital isn’t necessarily a company’s scarcest resource; that customers don’t, after all, grow on trees.

Return on Customer is a twist on return on investment. The essential equation: a firm’s current-period cash flow from its customers, plus any changes in the underlying customer equity, divided by the total customer equity at the beginning of the period. Customer equity is the net present value of all the cash flows a company expects its customers to generate over their lifetimes.

Return on Customer explicitly takes into account the two different ways customers create value for a business — by increasing the company’s current-period cash flows and by increasing its future cash flows. When a customer has a good (or bad) experience with a company and decides on the basis of that experience to give more future business to it (or less), the firm gains (or loses) value that instant. This change in value is analogous to the immediate change in stock price a company experiences when it announces a change in its expected earnings.

“Tesco produces 4 million versions of each mailing, tailored to customers’ diverse interests.”

The actions a company takes to achieve either of these outcomes — increases in current cash flow or increases in customer lifetime value — can have costs and trade-offs. If a long-distance phone company makes thousands of telemarketing calls to its customers to stimulate current sales, it may also erode people’s willingness to buy in the future, or even to pay attention to future solicitations. The harm to customer lifetime values might actually exceed the boost in current sales. At the other extreme, a firm that concentrates solely on increasing lifetime values may find it isn’t producing enough profit on a current basis. It’s good to invest in customer satisfaction and loyalty, but how much is too much?

To maximize Return on Customer, a company needs to optimize the mix of short-term profit and long-term value created. But it’s difficult for most firms to think like this because they’re so focused on acquiring new customers — any new customers — and protecting quarterly revenues. (An example: A video store refused to accept the return of a damaged DVD from a friend of ours, a longtime customer, without a receipt — even though its own electronic records confirmed her purchase. Result: It saved the cash it would have had to refund on that purchase but lost perhaps a hundred times that amount in customer lifetime value.)