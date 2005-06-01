The Case for Design

James P. Hackett President and CEO, Steelcase Inc.

The biggest surprise being CEO is how much you have to perform in a structured role — how often you’re “on” in front of analysts, employees, dealers, or the community. I’m not Jim. I am the CEO of Steelcase. I’ve resisted that. I just saw one of my best friends from high school at a reunion, a guy who played bass in Ray Charles’s band. He said, “Hackett, I thought you had become a suit, but you haven’t.” But you do have to play that role.

The biggest disappointment was letting a good friend go during the recession. He was the best man at my wedding; I was his best man, too. We’re lifelong friends. It was unbelievably difficult. When I walked out of his house that night, I thought, I hate business.

Design is a form of competitive advantage. People tend to think of design as good art, good visual language, which it absolutely has to be. But it’s also about the ability to do systems thinking. Good design allows things to operate more efficiently, smoothly, and comfortably for the user. That’s the real source of advantage. Businesses have started to understand this, so good design will become the price of entry.

Customers appreciate good design. While they can’t necessarily point out what specifically makes it good, they know it feels better. There’s a visceral connection. They are willing to pay for it, if you give them a great experience.

There has been a shift from “I” to “we” work. Employees used to work alone in “I” settings, meaning workstations and cubicles. Today, working in teams and groups is highly valued. We are designing products to facilitate that.

The hard thing is to institutionalize design thinking. We teach people to be highly conscientious about the needs of the user. We’ve worked really hard at that so we can design products to a customer’s needs.