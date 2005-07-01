Hoop Schemes

Mark Cuban

It’s nearly game time. As a full house at the American Airlines Center in Dallas clamors for its beloved Mavericks, Mark Cuban watches from his usual spot — not near the court, but on the court. Nodding, clapping, bouncing, he helps Dallas reserves form the lane the starters will jog through. High five for star forward Dirk Nowitzki. High five for sharpshooter Michael Finley.

Cuban, 46, is not, of course, just any basketball fan. He is the Mavericks’ owner. He bought a majority of the franchise and a portion of its new arena for $280 million in 2000, spending a chunk of the pile he made selling MicroSolutions and Broadcast.com amid the dotcom run-up.

He is not just any sports-team owner, either. He rarely misses a game and doesn’t retreat to a skybox with the suits. He is watchdog, booster, and activist, all in one — a manager, in jeans and a sweatshirt, more hands-on than most NBA defenses.

After the opening tip-off, Cuban gives his players some space — planting himself two seats from the bench. That’s still close enough to tell Nowitzki “good job” when he takes a breather — and to join the team huddle at nearly every time-out, where he listens to coach Avery Johnson more intently than some players.

Which is to say, this isn’t a billionaire’s lark. “It’s Business 101,” Cuban writes later in an email. He sees it as his responsibility to pay close attention — to the team, the coaches, the fans. He’s the boss. He has to know what’s going on.

At first glance, Cuban’s proximity seems unnerving, but the Mavs don’t seem to mind. “Having him there is better than the other way, having an owner you never see and you never get to know,” forward Alan Henderson says after the game.