Brian Collins’s Brain Candy

Globally, kids are now mixing and matching things to create new forms — sampling music tracks on their laptops, creating images that meld digital photographs and magazine clips. For the Sprite campaign, Collins’s team mixed graffiti with fine art.

Accomplished Amateurs

Brands are already turning to their consumers for content. This trend will accelerate in advertising as tech-savvy teens, armed with cameras and cheap moviemaking software, increasingly challenge the pros — and the old financial model of commercial production.

Storytelling Renaissance

What’s oldest is new again. Good brands are always good stories. And storytelling is always interesting because it’s driven by one question: What happens next? Stories make people turn the page, click on the link, enter the shop, see the show.