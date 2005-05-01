WHO WRITES IT: Michelle Leder, author of Financial Fine Print: Uncovering a Company’s True Value (Wiley, 2003)

WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: A gold mine for investors or anyone who just laps up dish on executive pay, Leder’s blog offers a daily dose of fine-print extras from corporate SEC filings. Though Leder does have a book to promote, she doesn’t do so in her posts, and her skeptical tone is refreshing.

BLOG: Marketing at Microsoft

WHO WRITES IT: Heather Hamilton, a Microsoft marketing recruiter

WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: She has some of the most in-depth Apprentice reviews around. Seriously, if you can indulge Hamilton’s Trump obsession, you’ll unearth great insider posts on job-hunting tips, the recruiting industry, and hiring in Redmond, Washington. (One tip: Check online job boards during the Super Bowl.)

BLOG: Decent Marketing