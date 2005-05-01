BLOG: Found in the Footnotes
WHO WRITES IT: Michelle Leder, author of Financial Fine Print: Uncovering a Company’s True Value (Wiley, 2003)
WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: A gold mine for investors or anyone who just laps up dish on executive pay, Leder’s blog offers a daily dose of fine-print extras from corporate SEC filings. Though Leder does have a book to promote, she doesn’t do so in her posts, and her skeptical tone is refreshing.
BLOG: Marketing at Microsoft
WHO WRITES IT: Heather Hamilton, a Microsoft marketing recruiter
WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: She has some of the most in-depth Apprentice reviews around. Seriously, if you can indulge Hamilton’s Trump obsession, you’ll unearth great insider posts on job-hunting tips, the recruiting industry, and hiring in Redmond, Washington. (One tip: Check online job boards during the Super Bowl.)
BLOG: Decent Marketing
WHO WRITES IT: Katherine Stone, former experiential marketing director at Coca-Cola and founder of Engage Consulting
WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: Thoughtful missives on authentic (or not) branding and customer experiences. Recent posts took Delta to task for its SimpliFares campaign and blasted bad TV ads (on Overstock.com’s spokeswoman: “I find myself nervous that she might have the big ‘O’ right in the middle of the ad”).
