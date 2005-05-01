A Divine Reading List

Church on Sunday, Work on Monday: The Challenge of Fusing Christian Values With Business Life (Jossey-Bass, 2001)

Looking to bridge the gap between pew and cubicle? Nash and McLennan have suggestions for businesspeople who are seeking to live out their faith at work — and for church leaders who are struggling to find an appropriate response to this need.

Religion and the Workplace: Pluralism, Spirituality, Leadership (Cambridge University Press, 2003)

Managing the needs of a religiously diverse workforce presents special challenges. Hicks outlines real solutions based on a “respectful pluralism” that allows for the expression of different beliefs and practices in the workplace.

Managing Upside Down: The Seven Intentions of Values-Centered Leadership (William Morrow & Co., 1999)