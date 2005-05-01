advertisement
A Divine Reading List

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Church on Sunday, Work on Monday: The Challenge of Fusing Christian Values With Business Life (Jossey-Bass, 2001)

By Laura Nash and Scotty McLennan

Looking to bridge the gap between pew and cubicle? Nash and McLennan have suggestions for businesspeople who are seeking to live out their faith at work — and for church leaders who are struggling to find an appropriate response to this need.

Religion and the Workplace: Pluralism, Spirituality, Leadership (Cambridge University Press, 2003)

By Douglas A. Hicks

Managing the needs of a religiously diverse workforce presents special challenges. Hicks outlines real solutions based on a “respectful pluralism” that allows for the expression of different beliefs and practices in the workplace.

Managing Upside Down: The Seven Intentions of Values-Centered Leadership (William Morrow & Co., 1999)

By Tom Chappell

Chappell shows how running a values-driven company can actually have a positive effect on the bottom line. He should know; he turned his mom-and-pop personal-care-products company into a $45 million business.

