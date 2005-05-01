Learning From the Jurassic Office Park

The old AT&T will soon officially be gone. As you probably know, SBC is buying AT&T, once the world’s most important and valuable outfit. What happened? Based on some personal experiences, I think I know. But this isn’t really about AT&T. It’s about how we should behave personally if we want to avoid the same fate.

I can still remember my first painful visit to AT&T corporate headquarters many years ago. I was pretty green at the time and quite honored to be asked to speak to one of the top 10 executives at this vaunted company. I felt really intimidated as I walked past rows of secretaries, miles of carpet, and lots of pictures of dead people. I entered his huge office. Before even introducing himself, this executive looked at me dismissively and grunted, “How much experience do you have working in Fortune 10 corporations?”

I nervously replied that I had none but that I had a lot of experience in a wide range of other companies. He seemed completely unimpressed. I animatedly described what I thought were going to be important changes for the organizations of the future and how the traditional AT&T — and AT&T’s leaders — might need to change. I mentioned how AT&T’s focus on rules, regulations, and bureaucracy, its high overhead, and its culture might not work in the “new world.”

Our session didn’t last long. He clearly had more important things to do than talk with a relative child with no experience at his level. I left our meeting humiliated and angry. The exact words I felt like saying to him — and probably should have said — were, “You’re right. But even more important, I have no experience working in obsolete dinosaur companies that are going to die — like yours!”

I may not have been an expert in the country’s largest companies, but I didn’t have to be. Anyone could see that AT&T’s hierarchy and bureaucratic structure were not going to work in the new world. My field of expertise is interpersonal behavior. I know a lot about arrogance. I could sense a shocking amount of arrogance in that room.

Years later, after I had consulted at several top companies, I was actually asked to teach a class for AT&T leaders. I couldn’t wait to hear their reaction to a phone call I had received earlier in the week. I looked closely at their faces as I spoke, trying to gauge their emotional response.

I told them, “Darshan, a friend of mine in India, just phoned. Darshan is a real techie. He has a new Internet phone connection and bragged to me that his call was absolutely free. I am certainly not an expert in your technology, but this seems revolutionary. I’m sure that this is a huge deal to you! Almost all of your profits are coming from margins on long-distance calls. With this new technology, you must be really concerned.”