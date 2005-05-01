Ambidextrous Exec

Steve Murphy President and CEO, Rodale Inc.

Growing up, I thought I had a shot at being the seventh member of the Grateful Dead as a guitarist. I was in high school, and I thought maybe if I could just be with the guys for a couple of weekends, I’d be in.

The expression “If you build it, they will come” is not true. We had lots of great properties at Rodale, but not enough of them were known. We needed to expose them to the mass market.

The business paradigm of any company needs to change at least every five years, and probably these days, every three. What doesn’t change are the values, the brand, the message, the mission, and the customer relationship. But how you do what you do, and what you offer, needs to change.

Good espresso increases productivity.

All great executives need to be ambidextrous. They need to have IQ and EQ in equal measure. Creativity and discipline. Love for high art and mass-market culture. To me that’s the holy grail. That’s why I love Target Stores and Disney.

The idea that creative people don’t like discipline is a myth.