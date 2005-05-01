CEO See Ya!

Working, as always, with governance specialists Glass, Lewis & Co. LLC, we’ve chosen Dow Jones CEO Peter Kann as a guy in urgent need of a new beat.

Dow Jones

CEO: Peter Kann



Tenure: 14 years

Five-Year Record

Total Shareholder Return*: -37.0%



Peer Index Return*: 13.4%



S&P 500 Index Return*: -9.6%



Total CEO Pay*: $13.1 million

Today’s newspaper is tomorrow’s fish wrap — but you can’t say the same of Kann. Despite disastrous acquisitions, labor disputes, flat revenues, and debt downgrades, the journalist turned executive soldiers on — most recently, vastly overpaying for CBS MarketWatch. We love The Wall Street Journal, but not Kann’s board: Directors Vernon Jordan and David K.P. Li couldn’t even make it to 75% of meetings. Time for someone to turn the page.