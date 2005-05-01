Can’t We All Just Get Along?

Ever wonder what makes a product truly global? One answer lies in the United Nations-worthy patchwork of technical compliance standards that are stamped on the back of everything from an iPod to a two-by-four to — in this case — a Microsoft computer mouse. This one accessory has repeatedly been dropped, shocked, scratched, spilled on, and sent to altitudes upward of 3,600 feet just to win a bunch of inscrutable approval codes. Here’s your decoder ring.