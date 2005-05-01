Best Business Blogs: Women at Work

BLOG: Found in the Footnotes WHO WRITES IT: Michelle Leder, a business journalist and author of Financial Fine Print: Uncovering a Company’s True Value (Wiley, 2003) WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: A goldmine for investors or anyone who just laps up dish on outrageous executive pay, Leder’s blog offers a daily dose of fine-print extras from corporate SEC filings. Though Leder does have a book to promote, she doesn’t do so in her posts, and her skeptical tone is a refreshing find in the blog world’s self-promotional morass.

BLOG: Marketing at Microsoft



WHO WRITES IT: Heather Leigh, a Microsoft marketing recruiter



WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: Because she’s got some of the most in-depth “Apprentice” reviews around. Seriously, if you can indulge Leigh’s Trump obsession, you’ll unearth great insider posts on job hunting tips, the recruiting industry, and hiring in Redmond. (One tip: Check online job boards during the Super Bowl.)

BLOG: Pause



WHO WRITES IT: Jory Des Jardins, freelance writer and Fast Company contributor



WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: Des Jardins blogs from the heart. She usually writes about the intersection of life and work — about finding the best coffee shop to work in, about getting the call about her mother’s layoff, about the self-discovery that comes with becoming self-employed. Her well-written posts are long and meaty, eloquent and revealing.

BLOG: Decent Marketing



WHO WRITES IT: Katherine Stone, former director of experiential marketing at Coca-Cola and founder of Engage Consulting



WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: Stone doesn’t write nearly as often as we’d like, but she does post thoughtful missives on authentic (and inauthentic) examples of branding and customer experience. Recent posts took Delta to task for its Simplifares ad campaign and blasted bad TV ads (regarding Overstock.com’s strangely sultry white-clad spokeswoman: “I find myself nervous that she might have the big “o” right in the middle of the ad”).

BLOG: Misbehaving



WHO WRITES IT: A handful of smart, tech-minded women that includes IT professors, software engineers and web designers.



WHY YOU SHOULD READ IT: “A celebration of women’s contributions to computing,” Misbehaving is a feminist-minded blog that’s more community bulletin board than opinionated blog. That said, the links to the hundreds of women-run blogs — surely one of the largest lists on the Net — is worth a trip to Misbehaving alone.