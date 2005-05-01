25 Top Women Business Builders

20. Nancy J. Connolly

After spending a decade launching new initiatives for oil giant Exxon, Nancy Connolly knew startups. So when a friend pitched the idea of launching a business based on remanufactured laser-printer cartridges, Connolly — by then a stay-at-home mom — didn’t hesitate. They each invested $5,000 and positioned their cartridges as environmentally friendly. In the 15 years since that first kitchen-table conversation, Lasertone has become a $13.6 million, 63-person business. Last November, Connolly started a new company called Smart Page Technologies, which leases office equipment, such as copiers, laser printers, and fax machines. — RU

21. Elaine Osgood

Elaine Osgood books business travel for busy road warriors. And she pays close heed to what customers need. “You have to ask questions, actively listen, and then act,” she says. That’s how Osgood came up with her TravelPolicy Plus, a rewards program that ensures travelers are complying with their employers’ policies by awarding them points that can be redeemed for pretty much anything. It’s innovations like these that have helped Osgood more than triple her company’s revenue from $19 million in 2001 to $65 million in 2004. — JV

22. Cheryle Pingel and Misty Locke

It seemed crazy for Cheryle Pingel and Misty Locke to start a search-engine marketing firm in the depths of 2001’s bust, even if Google was a big supporter. Four years later, though, it’s clear they were ahead of their time: Search marketing remains a shining light in the ad industry and Range’s revenue ballooned to $24.5 million in 2004 from $4.7 million in 2002. Range’s next challenge is to differentiate itself in a crowded field. — MP

23. Angela Drummond