Which Stage of Change Are You In?

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have any problems that need changing.”

“I guess I have faults, but there’s nothing that I really need to change.”

Risks

You’re in denial, dude. You probably feel coerced by other people who are trying to make you change. But they’re not going to shame you into it. Their meddling will backfire.

Stage 2: Contemplation (“Someday”)

Typical Statements

“I’ve been thinking that I wanted to change something about myself.”

“I wish I had more ideas on how to solve my problems.”

Risks

Feeling righteous because of your good intentions, you could stay in this stage for years. But you might respond to the emotional persuasion of a compelling leader.

Stage 3: Preparation (“Soon”)

Typical Statements

“I have decided to make changes in the next two weeks.”