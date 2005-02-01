CEO See-ya!

LSI Logic

CEO: Wilfred J. Corrigan

Tenure: 24 years

Five-Year Record

Total Shareholder Return*: -83.43%

Peer Index Return*: -38.5%

S&P 500 Index Return*: -16.9%

Total CEO Pay*: $7.2 million

You’d think Corrigan — after 24 years at the helm — could better deal with the chip industry’s cyclicality. In October, LSI Logic said it would trim 11% of its workforce after a $282 million net quarterly loss. Three months earlier, it had projected a stronger second half. LSI says its DVD-recorder processors will drive growth. But for two years running, the company has made the Council of Institutional Investors’ Focus List of 25 underperformers.