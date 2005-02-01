60 Seconds On Status

DE BOTTON: The work we do is supposed to reflect our talents, intelligence, and so on. Therefore, the meritocratic idea that you “make your own luck” is a very punishing one and explains many people’s anxiety and depression over the work they do.

FC: What’s the alternative?

DE BOTTON: There’s often a language of deceit in workplaces, like, “Hey, everyone’s having a great time here!” An acknowledgment that, actually, sometimes work is pretty horrible could make people happier than some saccharine picture that makes them worry, “What’s wrong with me?”

FC: It’s wrong to be ambitious?

DE BOTTON: Not if you’re ambitious about the right things. Eighteenth-century aristocrats valued skills such as riding horses and dancing. Today, the only merit that counts is our ability to make money. We measure ambition in financial terms, so a woman who stays home to look after children views herself as worthless. Why can’t we be ambitious about, say, spending time with kids?

FC: How do we change that?