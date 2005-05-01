25 Top Women Business Builders

16. Cordia Harrington

The Bun Lady

Ever heard of a high-speed bakery? Neither had we, until we met Cordia Harrington, the self-proclaimed “Bun Lady” and CEO and president of the Tennessee Bun Co. But if you’ve ever hit a McDonald’s in the southeastern United States for a snack, ever cruised through Chili’s for dinner, or ever taken a bite of a Pepperidge Farm cookie, you’ve tasted her work.

A former real-estate agent, Harrington longed for more predictable work hours so she could spend time with family. A friend suggested operating a McDonald’s franchise. Harrington, a single mother of three, went on to run three McDonald’s restaurants in Tennessee. In 1996, while sitting on a committee to audit McDonald’s suppliers, Harrington was struck by a bolt of business lightning. The two bakeries that were supplying McDonald’s restaurants in the southeast could not keep up with the growing demand for hamburger buns. Harrington stepped in.

She began construction in July 1996 on what became the most automated, fastest bakery in the world. Her facility in Dickson, Tennessee, churns out a whopping 60,000 buns an hour. It took four years and 30 interviews before Harrington persuaded McDonald’s to trust her bakery, but today, McDonald’s is her biggest client. TBC supplies hamburger buns and English muffins to about 600 McDonald’s restaurants in the southeastern United States and about 20 in the Caribbean. “This relationship is very sacred,” says Harrington. “We have no contract, we have a handshake. It’s important that my handshake is worthy of their trust.”

Delivering on her word with McDonald’s won Harrington enough acclaim that Pepperidge Farm soon doubled her baking volume, signing on as a client in 1999 with orders for baked goods that are now sold in 40 states. Deals with Chili’s, Deli Express, and Wolferman’s soon followed, and to serve the demand, Harrington launched a spin-off trucking business in 1999 to help speed delivery even more: It’s called Bun Lady Transport. — Anjani Sarma

17. Margery Kraus

When Washington insider Margery Kraus launched her Beltway consulting firm in 1984, she used the fact that she was one of very few women in a male world to her advantage. “There’s two sides to an old boys’ network,” she says. “You’re not confused with all the gray suits in the room.” Then she started hiring the old boys (like Bob Dole). Last year, APCO took in $56 million in revenue, and negotiated a management buyout from former owner Grey Global. — MP