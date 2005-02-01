My Life As A Yahoo

Dan Rosensweig Chief Operating Officer, Yahoo

It’s very clear that people are always willing to pay for things of value to them.

In our business, you must separate the bubble of the stock market and the constant drumbeat of users toward the Internet. At first, both those things were in sync, then they diverged during the bubble. The market went down, but users kept growing and growing and growing.

There’s really this wonderful sense that once you’re a Yahoo, no matter how you got here, you’re a Yahoo. That’s been a big help to growing the company as rapidly as we have.

My favorite part of the job is watching great people see their dreams realized. To watch somebody come up with an idea, execute it, and then see users really get value out of it is just an amazing feeling.

No matter how well you decorate a cubicle, it’s still a cubicle. But my cubicle is between [CEO] Terry Semel’s and [cofounder] Jerry Yang’s. Talk about location, location, location.

We look for really smart people who have tremendous passion, great conviction and courage, and a little bit of willingness to go out there and take a risk, because when you’re working in an industry that is evolving so rapidly, no one person has the right answer for anything.