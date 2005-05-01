I Am Woman (I Think)

Yes, yes, we know already: Carly’s abrupt departure from HP leaves just eight women CEOs atop Fortune 500 companies. But it’s just as lonely in corporate America’s vast, anonymous middle. Sure, employers are trying to fill the talent pipeline with women, but let’s face it: Business is still a man’s realm. It doesn’t have to be; it shouldn’t be. But it is, all the same. Women often sell their extra X chromosome just to stay in the game.

I know. I played the game by the boys’ rules myself. I once had a glorified sales job in a male-dominated department. The hiring manager had said, “We could use a woman to balance things out.” I wasn’t sure what he meant, but I was grateful to have work. At first, that is. As times got tougher, the job changed. Translation: I cold-called for my supper.

As much as I hated this work, there were some redeeming aspects. At trade shows, I occasionally had enjoyable conversations with people, some of them nonprospects, who told me very interesting things: the state of the industry, how our product was perceived, what they would or would not pay for it. It turned out I was good at building relationships.

At one of these confabs, I was obliged to tour the floor with my new boss, who wanted to show me how schmoozing the client should be done. “You don’t talk enough,” he said. “You let the customer dominate. You should be taking control of conversations.”

I didn’t agree with him. I had learned by then that just listening, enjoying those conversations with people, gaining their trust — arguably, acting like a woman — often opened the door to opportunities later on. It was about much more than the cold (and basically useless) 90-50-10 prospect calculation that was expected of me on an Excel spreadsheet once a week. But I wanted to keep my accounts, so I let my boss take over my client meetings. I just smiled and handed out cards.

Over beers that evening, I joined in the postmortem and added color commentary to my boss’s insults of our customers: “Stupid cow. Can’t even understand the product . . .” I wanted to fit in the best way I knew how — by being one of the guys.

But as the boss and my other colleagues got drunker, the conversation progressed to our administrative assistant, a woman. Apparently, she had gone over their heads and asked to be moved out of her position. She had been promised, yet again, that if she put in a good effort for a year or so, the boss would “see what he could do for her.” She had finally decided that “we’ll see” wasn’t enough.