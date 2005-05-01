advertisement
Heroes Role Models

By Alison Overholt1 minute Read

The women on our list look up to a broad array of business stars on their business journeys — Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, even Walt Disney. But overwhelmingly, they find inspiration much closer to home. P.K. Scheerle of American Nursing Services still keeps in touch with her high-school principal, Sister Eloise, for advice. And more than half of our winners said mom was their hero.

