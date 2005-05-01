Start May with a visit to the land of the extremely small. Motorola, P&G, and Nestle will be showing off their wares at the Nano Science and Technology Institute’s 2005 Conference & Trade Show in Anaheim, California — and NSTI’s Nanotech Ventures Vetting Team wants to fund the next little idea ( www.nsti.org/Nanotech2005 ).

May 12

This month, it’s all design all the time. Check out DesignTech Connect 2005 in L.A. (www.pasadenaentretec.com); Chicago’s Institute of Design Strategy Conference (May 18, www.id.iit.edu/events/strat egyconference); or Boston’s Front End of Innovation (May 23, www.iirusa.com/frontend).

May 16

Dust off the old Schwinn for Bike to Work Week. You can burn off the morning bagel and give a nod to the environment. Just don’t forget to “be bright, use a light at night” (thanks, League of American Bicyclists!). Note to Europhiles: Vespas don’t count (www.biketoworkweek.com).

May 17

At last, throw back a couple of Red Bulls and shimmy into E3Expo, the dizzying four-day L.A. gamer gathering. Don’t miss this year’s hottest sneak peek from Electronic Arts. Hint: It’s an offer you can’t refuse (www.e3expo.com).