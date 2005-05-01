Latte Everywhere

“We have become known as ‘the Starbucks of flowers.’ ”
— KaBloom Web site
“Savor a HoneyBaked Ham (honeybaked.com), the Starbucks of the ham business.”
— eHow.com
“Cereality wants to be the Starbucks of the breakfast bowl.”
— Business 2.0
“The Post is becoming the Starbucks of saloons.”
— Detroit Free Press
Is PrairieStone Pharmacy “the Starbucks of pharmacies?”
— Fast Company
“Robert Bosch Corporation [is] apparently the Starbucks of fuel-injector makers.”
— Jalopnik.com
“Tate Britain has mounted the Starbucks of art exhibitions.”
— The Daily Telegraph (London)
“We want to be the Starbucks — the gourmet T-shirt maker — for the screen printer.”
— American Apparel CEO Dov Charney
“[Digital Planet’s Richard] Meltzer was there, and came back convinced Baltimore is the place to build ‘the Starbucks of technology support.’ ”
— Baltimore Business Journal
Einstein Bros. Bagels are “the Starbucks of chewy mounds of dough.”
— Review on Epinions.com