Latte Everywhere

By Anjani Sarma1 minute Read

“We have become known as ‘the Starbucks of flowers.’ ”

— KaBloom Web site

“Savor a HoneyBaked Ham (honeybaked.com), the Starbucks of the ham business.”

— eHow.com

“Cereality wants to be the Starbucks of the breakfast bowl.”

— Business 2.0

“The Post is becoming the Starbucks of saloons.”

— Detroit Free Press

Is PrairieStone Pharmacy “the Starbucks of pharmacies?”

Fast Company

“Robert Bosch Corporation [is] apparently the Starbucks of fuel-injector makers.”

— Jalopnik.com

“Tate Britain has mounted the Starbucks of art exhibitions.”

— The Daily Telegraph (London)

“We want to be the Starbucks — the gourmet T-shirt maker — for the screen printer.”

— American Apparel CEO Dov Charney

“[Digital Planet’s Richard] Meltzer was there, and came back convinced Baltimore is the place to build ‘the Starbucks of technology support.’ ”

— Baltimore Business Journal

Einstein Bros. Bagels are “the Starbucks of chewy mounds of dough.”

— Review on Epinions.com

