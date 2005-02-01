Condoms, mosquito nets, and flip-flops as design paragons? That’s what London’s Design Museum discovered when it asked 20 influential designers from Japan to Brazil to pick the best objects under 10 quid. Visit the “Under a Tenner” gallery exhibit until February 27 ( www.designmuseum.org ).

Monday, February 07

Lug your Rube Goldberg contraption of choice to Orlando for QVC’s 2005 National Product Search, a sort of on-the-road American Idol for inventors (check for locations at www.qvcproductsearch.com). If your gizmo is one of the 100 selected, QVC will hawk it on the tube this summer.

Sunday, February 13

Who needs Valentine’s Day when you can go to DEMO@15, the “coming-out party for cutting-edge technology”? Now in its 15th year (www.demo.com/demo2), the three-day Scottsdale, Arizona, tech gathering will give execs, VCs, and analysts first crack at 70 hot tech debs. Don’t miss the infamous Jam Session.

Tuesday, February 22

Bio-acousticians and sustainability architects, all under one roof: Yep, it’s time for the iconic Monterey, California, thought-leadership confab, TED (technology, entertainment, and design). This $4,400, invitation-only event gets you access to U2’s Bono and DNA pioneer James Watson (www.ted.com).