Celebrating the Extraordinary

“Now that you are 80, you must know the secret of life. What is it?”

Moore paused ever so slightly, with just enough time to smile before answering.

“The secret of life,” he mused, “is to have a task, something you do your entire life, something you bring everything to, every minute of the day for your whole life. And the most important thing is: It must be something you cannot possibly do.”

The sculptor’s remarks represent a nicely packaged theory of a productive life: Throw yourself into something big that you believe in. Dedicate your life’s work to it. And make damn sure it’s ambitious enough to stretch you to the limits.

It’s a philosophy that guides the 25 social entrepreneurs honored in this issue with our second annual Social Capitalist Awards. Turn to “The Change Masters,” starting on page 47. Each of these extraordinary individuals has tackled a seemingly impossible task: “something you cannot possibly do.” And each of them has triumphed in bringing creativity, passion, and smarts to that task to make a meaningful difference.

The Social Capitalists package, produced in partnership with the consulting firm Monitor Group, not only recognizes the accomplishments of these remarkable entrepreneurs. It also explains the how behind what they have achieved, describing creative ideas and lessons helpful to all of us, no matter what we do or how we do it. And behind every initiative — from helping underprivileged children go to college or exporting entrepreneurship to solve Latin America’s most daunting social problems — is a tale that truly inspires.