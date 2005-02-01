Super Size Me!

Dumb Move

Mercedes-Benz is blowing a big opportunity for leadership. Six years ago, it introduced what is perhaps the most radically innovative car in the world, the Smart, which it now sells in 31 countries. But not in the United States.

I was excited when I heard that Mercedes would begin offering the vehicle here in the fall of 2006. Smart has an eye-popping design (already featured at the Museum of Modern Art), it is eco-sensitive (it gets 60 miles to the gallon, and it’s entirely recyclable), and it’s amazingly parkable — at only 8 feet long, it’s 3 1/2 feet shorter than BMW’s Mini Cooper. You can fit two or three Smart cars in a regular parking spot, which is one reason they’re ubiquitous on the streets of London, Paris, and Rome. The Smart car would be perfect for New York, San Francisco, and Boston, too. It would help Mercedes’s image among the youthful thought leaders who have a powerful influence on the culture.

But it turns out that Mercedes isn’t bringing us the original, tiny two-seater model, the “fortwo,” which it has been showing off at events such as the New York City Marathon as part of a long-lead marketing campaign. Instead, the company is attempting a dubious bait-and-switch tactic. What we’ll get here is a new model, an “SUV” they actually call it, created especially for the world’s most bloated and wasteful consumer nation. A Smart executive says a suburb-worthy, family-friendly vehicle is critical for the United States, but isn’t a “Smart SUV” an oxymoron, like “jumbo shrimp”? At press time, the “formore” was set to be unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show. Mercedes executives hinted that it would be around the same size as the popular Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V. What’s innovative about that?

Mercedes looks especially cowardly for swapping the microcar with the SUV since it’s only aiming to sell 30,000 Smarts a year in the States. Given that tiny market niche — only two-tenths of 1% of the 17 million new cars sold in this country each year — Mercedes seems inexplicably timid in failing to stick with its radically small model. Surely it could move 30,000 fortwos here. Every year, BMW has been selling that many Mini Coopers, which is one of the few car models from any manufacturer that haven’t required price incentives, says Karl Brauer, the editor-in-chief of auto Web site Edmunds.com. By continuing to sell without discounts, the Mini has actually been profitable, which is rare for small cars these days.

Granted, Mercedes has left open the possibility that it will bring us the fortwo in 2007 or later, but the model that marks Smart’s debut in the States will have symbolic power. It’s the one that makes the statement about what the brand is all about. Mercedes is choosing to pander to the tried and true rather than appeal to the small number of people here who want to be leaders rather than followers.

Mercedes and BMW both sell more than 1 million vehicles a year worldwide, so a 30,000-unit niche car isn’t going to have a lot of impact on the bottom line. The main motivation behind Mini and Smart alike is to help the parent companies establish a connection to younger consumers who might later buy from the main brand. The entry brand sends a message about the company’s values and aspirations. In the rest of the world, Mercedes — through Smart — is seen as a fast company, a risk taker on the edge of design and environmentalism. It could have earned that image here, too. Instead, Mercedes is blowing it.