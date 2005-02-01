Bad News Bearers

Your company missed its profit estimate. Or a production snag at an overseas supplier threatens to crimp holiday sales. Or the miracle drug that was supposed to cure cancer doesn’t. You’ve got a problem — but not an impossible task. Knowing how to deliver bad news can be the difference between brand meltdown and more-loyal customers. Dave Stein, a corporate strategist and author of How Winners Sell (Dearborn Publishing, 2004), says the best approach is to “communicate, confess, conciliate, and close.” Done right, it’s like ripping the bandage quickly off a skinned knee: It’ll hurt, but not for long.